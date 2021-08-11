Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

