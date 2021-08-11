Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $224.32. 34,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,890. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

