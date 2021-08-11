Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.