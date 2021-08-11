Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €33.50 ($39.41) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.45 ($34.65).

Uniper stock opened at €33.46 ($39.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €33.33 ($39.21). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.43.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

