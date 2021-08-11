Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.45 ($34.65).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.46 ($39.36). 210,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €33.33 ($39.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.43. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.