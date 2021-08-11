Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $330.00

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 12454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($4.22).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Uniphar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £917.33 million and a P/E ratio of 36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.48.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.