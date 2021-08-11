United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

