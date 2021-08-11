United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UAMY opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.88. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

