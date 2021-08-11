Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UBX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 2,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,251. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

