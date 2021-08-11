Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,251. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

