Unum Group Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of UNM opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

