USDJ Market Cap Hits $14.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00152043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00155281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,661.45 or 0.99902164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.31 or 0.00859213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars.

