V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $60.48 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

