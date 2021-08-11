Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.80. The company had a trading volume of 76,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,956. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

