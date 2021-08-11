Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $191.96. 77,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,361. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74. The company has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.