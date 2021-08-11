Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.06. 51,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,563. The stock has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

