Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,131 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,131 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $360.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock valued at $793,504,575. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.