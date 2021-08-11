Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,866. Valeo has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

