Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,866. Valeo has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

