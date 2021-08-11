Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.35. 111,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

