Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $165.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

