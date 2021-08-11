Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.76. 27,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.