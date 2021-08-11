Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 1,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,479. The company has a market cap of $885.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,858,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

