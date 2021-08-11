Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $55,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 75,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

