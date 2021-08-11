Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 774,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,127,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.15. 2,589,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

