Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

VOO opened at $406.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $407.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

