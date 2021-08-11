Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.67 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 442,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

