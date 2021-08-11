Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) Insider Paul Fletcher Acquires 365,000 Shares of Stock

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) insider Paul Fletcher bought 365,000 shares of Vast Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

LON:VAST opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. Vast Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.30 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

