Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.57

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth $12,331,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 166.8% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 845,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 528,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the second quarter valued at $2,501,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

