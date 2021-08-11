Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.57

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
VSTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth $12,331,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 166.8% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 845,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 528,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the second quarter valued at $2,501,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
See Also: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.