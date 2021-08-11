Verasity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.54 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 48% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $78.72 million and approximately $31.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00125641 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,257,019,311 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

