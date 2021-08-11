Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

VCEL stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29. Vericel has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,989,228 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

