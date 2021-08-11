Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,826 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

