Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

