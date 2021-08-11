Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 857,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,114,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

