Veriti Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $148,400,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 124.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 78,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

