Veriti Management LLC Invests $560,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

