Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -135.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

