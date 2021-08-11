Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.27.

VRCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725 over the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

