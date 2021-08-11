Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,489 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $56,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. 9,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

