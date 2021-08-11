Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. 153,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

