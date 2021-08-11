Versant Capital Management Inc Has $22.99 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 2.69% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 389.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,379. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.