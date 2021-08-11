Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.91. 389,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $352.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

