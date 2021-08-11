Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 496 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after acquiring an additional 905,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,285,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $247.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

