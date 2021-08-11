Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.83. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 8,100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Vertex Energy worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

