Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Veru alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $32,325,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veru by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,623. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $552.21 million, a PE ratio of -232.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.