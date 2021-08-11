Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,623. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $552.21 million, a PE ratio of -232.26 and a beta of 0.60.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
