Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VIAV opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
