Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.