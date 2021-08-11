Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 3.1% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. 8,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,824. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44.

