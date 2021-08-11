Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 771 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $195.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $529.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

