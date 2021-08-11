Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,652. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.69 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.