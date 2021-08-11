Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.41. The stock had a trading volume of 107,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $445.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

