Vigilare Wealth Management Has $574,000 Stock Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 577,954 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 928,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 334,135 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 273,526 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.61 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

TRIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

